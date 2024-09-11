Foster families needed for overflowing Jacksonville Humane Society kitten shelters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As cooler weather approaches, the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) is experiencing a surge in kittens needing foster homes.

The organization announced that its foster kennels are full, with a variety of kitties looking for temporary care.

JHS is calling on local volunteers to become foster families, offering short -or long-term housing for the kitten. Whether volunteers can care for bottle-fed babies or more independent older kittens, JHS ensures there’s a suitable match for every household.

All necessary supplies are provided by the shelters, and volunteers are asked to offer love and care.

Those interested can learn more and sign up to foster through the JHS website.

