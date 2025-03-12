Four men arrested, charged with murder in death of 7-year-old Jacksonville boy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four men are facing murder charges in the Jan. 24 shooting death of 7-year-old Breon Allen Jr. Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters made the announcement at noon Wednesday.

The suspects are Keith Fields, 18, Dannel Larkins, 20, Keith Johnson, 21 and Zharod Sykes, 24. They’re charged with Second Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, and Attempted First Degree Murder charges.

Fields, Larkins, and Sykes are all documented gang members and Johnson is a documented gang associate, Waters said.

The child was with his older cousin, Lafayette Mango Jr. when he was shot. Police said the drive-by shooting was “gang-related” and Mango, a known gang member - was the shooter’s intended target, police said.

“This is just the first round of arrests we will make in bringing Breon’s family the justice they deserve,” JSO stated in a social media post Wednesday. “There are other individuals who planned and participated in this heinous act. Our investigators are working every hour to build a strong case against them. We will arrest them, and they will face the consequences of their actions.”

Breon Allen

