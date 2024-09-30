Fourth person arrested in connection to January murder of 14-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A months-long investigation into the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old in January has led to the arrest of a fourth suspect.

J’nethen E. Jackson, 20, was apprehended by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT/Apprehension Unit on Friday, September 27, in the parking lot of The Reserve at St. Johns River apartments. His arrest follows that of three other suspects, including a teenager, who were detained earlier this year in connection with the January murder.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, on January 1, patrol officers responded to a home invasion robbery, only to be redirected to a shooting two houses away. The 14-year-old victim, Micah Thomas, was found suffering from gunshot wounds, and was transported to a hospital but later succumbed to his injuries. The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide, sparking an investigation that has unfolded over several months.

Jackson was located in the parking lot of St. Johns River apartments on September 27, where he dropped a Glock 9mm handgun and was taken into custody without incident. Despite being in possession of a firearm and live ammunition, Jackson has no prior felony convictions and is legally permitted to own a firearm.

Jackson has been charged with second-degree murder and Armed Robbery.

Following his arrest, Jackson agreed to speak with detectives and was subsequently transported to the Pre-Trial Detention Facility.

Authorities continue to piece together the events that led to the teenager’s death, with Jackson’s arrest being the latest development in the case.

The investigation remains ongoing as the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office works to close all aspects of the case.

