Fourth person dies from East Palatka mobile home fire, Putnam deputies say

EAST PALATKA, Fla. — A fourth person has died as a result of a mobile home fire that happened Monday in East Palatka.

Carolina Gomez, 27, died while being treated at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Gomez was one of three people taken to the hospital after the fire, which happened on North Maryland Avenue.

Three people died on the day of the fire. Fernando Hernandez Mendez, 31, and Enrique Hernandez Mendez, 33, were found dead inside the home.

Angel Enrique Diaz Perez, 4, died later at the hospital.

Gomez’s children, 18-month-old Jesus Hernandez and 7-year-old Elizabeth Hernandez Gomez, are still in critical condition at UF Health Shands in Gainesville, PCSO said.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family. Click here for more information on how you can help.

