FPL reflects on 2024 Atlantic hurricane season

FLORIDA — During the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, Florida Power & Light Company helped more than two million customers.

According to a news release, nearly 250,00 customers were impacted by Hurricane Debby. Customers were essentially restored in one day.

During Hurricane Helene, more than 680,000 customers were impacted. Customers were essentially restored in three days.

More than two million customers were impacted during Hurricane Milton. Customers were essentially restored in five days.

FPL said enhancements to the electric grid and smart grid technology helped customers during this hurricane season.

According to the news release, smart grid technology helped avoid an estimated 824,000 customer outages combined.

