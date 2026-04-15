FSCJ to offer educational summer camps for area high schoolers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida State College at Jacksonville is offering a variety of summer camps for high school students across Duval and Nassau counties, giving teens a chance to explore new interests and prepare for life after graduation.

The camps run throughout the summer and cover topics like artificial intelligence, health careers, college readiness, biotechnology, and dance. Several programs are free, making them accessible to many students in the area.

Students can take part in hands-on learning experiences, gain exposure to potential career paths, and build skills that will help them succeed in college and beyond.

Available camps include:

AI Summer Bootcamp

FSCJ Nassau Center

June 8 – 12

8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Introduces high school students (incoming 9th – 12th) to artificial intelligence concepts, applications and career opportunities. Enjoy hands-on learning, industry exposure and ethical considerations to prepare students for an AI-driven future.

Cost: $340

Camp Genome: NextGen Biotech Camp at FSCJ

Advanced Technology Center, FSCJ Downtown Campus

June 15 –18

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

A four-day, hands-on Biotechnology Bootcamp for high school students (incoming 9th – 12th) and science teachers. Participants will conduct hands-on biotechnology activities such as DNA/RNA extraction, PCR amplification, gel electrophoresis, microscopy, spectrophotometry, and data analysis.

Cost: Free

Health Careers Exploration Session 1

FSCJ North Campus

June 15 – 19

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The camp will expose students to a variety of health careers: Nursing, Cardiovascular Technology, Radiography, Histologic Technology, Physical Therapist Assistant, Emergency Medical Services, Respiratory Care, Dental Programs, and Medical Billing/Coding. Supported through a partnership with Sunshine Health.

Cost: Free

Level Up Summer College & Career Readiness Bootcamp

FSCJ Downtown Campus

June 22 – 27

8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Designed for rising juniors and seniors, this program focuses on preparing students for college and future careers.

Cost: $25

Health Careers Exploration Session 2

FSCJ North Campus

July 13 – 17

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The camp will expose students to a variety of health careers: Nursing, Cardiovascular Technology, Radiography, Histologic Technology, Physical Therapist Assistant, Emergency Medical Services, Respiratory Care, Dental Programs, and Medical Billing/Coding. Supported through a partnership with Sunshine Health.

Cost: Free

Level Up Summer College & Career Readiness Bootcamp

FSCJ Downtown Campus

July 13 – 17

8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Designed for rising juniors and seniors, this program focuses on preparing students for college and future careers.

Cost: $25

Shape/Shift Summer Dance Camp

FSCJ South Campus

July 27 – 31

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Dancers age 16 and up are invited to train with Jacksonville Dance Theatre Artistic Director and FSCJ Director of Dance, company dancers and guest artists in a five-day intensive for professional and pre-professional dancers. Explore contemporary technique, improvisation, composition and company repertory, culminating in a staged performance on August 1.

Cost: $550

For more information about all camps and registration, visit the Florida State College at Jacksonville website.

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