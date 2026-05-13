FSCJ partners with Fernandina Beach brewery for commemorative beer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Florida State College at Jacksonville announced its teaming up with Fernandina Beach brewery First Love Brewing to launch a new beer in honor of the college’s 60th anniversary.

FSCJ described Manta Rays Ale as a Belgian blonde ale with blood orange hues that “offers a crisp, clean finish, elevated by a subtle citrus brightness that gives the brew its distinctive sunset-inspired glow.” The beer has an alcohol content of 6.0%, symbolic to the college’s 60th anniversary.

First Love Brewing is located on S. 8th Ave near Atlantic Ave. and is owned by FSCJ alum Kevin O’Brien and his wife Jessie.

“FSCJ provided the foundation for my professional journey, so being able to craft the official anniversary beer is a full-circle moment,” said O’Brien. “We developed Manta Rays Ale to be approachable, yet distinct, perfect for a Florida celebration.”

“As we celebrate our 60th anniversary, we wanted to highlight the incredible things our alumni are doing in the Jacksonville community,” said FSCJ President John Avendano, Ph.D. “Partnering with Kevin and First Love Brewing allows us to toast to our history with a product that was literally born from the success of one of our graduates.”

FSCJ says Manta Rays Ale will be available at select anniversary events as well as on tap at First Love Brewing.

You can learn more about other beers offered by First Love Brewing on its website.

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