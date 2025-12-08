FSCJ Receives $1.5 Million Gift to Strengthen Stepping Stones Program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ) has received a transformative $1.5 million donation to support its Stepping Stones program, an initiative that helps young adults pursue education, career training, and long-term stability.

The gift comes from anonymous donors who have supported Stepping Stones for many years, offering both financial contributions and valuable guidance. With this latest donation—one of many over the life of the program—they become the largest benefactors in the 52-year history of the FSCJ Foundation.

Expanding Student Resources

The contribution ensures three more years of comprehensive support for Stepping Stones students. Funding will cover essential needs, including:

Direct financial assistance

Classroom supplies and educational materials

Certification exam fees and required background checks

Uniforms, books, tools, and instructional materials

The donation also strengthens wraparound services that help students overcome personal and financial barriers. This includes access to food, hygiene products, professional attire, and other necessities that enable students to stay focused on school and workforce training.

A Commitment to Opportunity

“Thanks to this significant investment, the program will remain steadfast in its commitment to helping students pursue higher education opportunities, earn industry-recognized certifications, and secure meaningful employment,” said FSCJ President John Avendano, Ph.D. “We are humbled by the selfless generosity of these benefactors who have a longstanding relationship with FSCJ and Stepping Stones.”

A Mission That Endures

The donation also ensures the program can retain the dedicated staff who guide students throughout their journey. For the donors, the mission behind Stepping Stones remains simple and powerful: to “help as many kids as we can.”

Their generosity will continue to open doors for young adults across Northeast Florida for years to come.

To learn more about Stepping Stones, visit https://www.fscj.edu/academics/workforce-education/grant-programs/stepping-stones.

