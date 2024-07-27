Full list of tax-free Items for Florida’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday: July 29-August 11th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Just in time for the new school year, Florida is hosting a 14-day “Back-to-School” Sales Tax Holiday from July 29 to August 11th.

This holiday aims to ease the financial burden on families by offering tax exemptions on essential school items.

Most school supplies under $50 are tax-free, including clothing, footwear, and accessories under $100.

During this period, shoppers can purchase the following items without paying sales tax:

Clothing, footwear, and backpacks: Costing $100 or less

Costing $100 or less All footwear, excluding skis, swim fins, roller blades, and skates



Any article of apparel intended to be worn on or about the human body, excluding watches, watchbands, jewelry, umbrellas, and handkerchiefs



Wallets or bags*, including



Backpacks



Diaper bags



Fanny packs



Handbags



(Briefcases, suitcases, and other garment bags are excluded)

School supplies: Costing $50 or less

Costing $50 or less Binders



Cellophane tape



Compasses



Composition books



Computer disks



Construction paper



Crayons



Erasers



Folders



Glue or paste



Legal pads



Lunch boxes



Markers



Notebooks



Notebook filler paper



Pencils



Pens



Posterboard



Poster paper



Protractors



Rulers



Scissors



Staplers and staples used to secure paper products



Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles having a sales price of $30 or less:



Flashcards or other learning cards



Interactive or electronic books and toys intended to teach reading or math skills



Matching or other memory games



Puzzle books and search-and-find books



Stacking or nesting blocks or sets

Personal computers or computer accessories for noncommercial home use priced at $1,500 or less:

Calculators



Desktops



Electronic book readers



Handhelds



Laptops



Tablets



Tower computers



(does not include cellular telephones, video game consoles, digital media receivers, or devices that are not primarily designed to process data)

Learning aids: Costing $30 or less

Costing $30 or less Personal computers and computer-related accessories, including non-recreational software: Costing $1,500 or less

Costing $1,500 or less Excluded Locations – Sales of any eligible items in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport. Some retailers can also choose to opt out of the sales tax holiday, full details can be obtained via DOR.

The Florida sales tax exemptions will apply to any online retailer responsible for paying sales tax in Florida.

For more information about the holiday, click here. To see a list of FAQs about the holiday, click here.

This tax holiday is expected to provide significant savings for families as they prepare for the upcoming school year, making necessary purchases more affordable during these two weeks.

