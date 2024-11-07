Furniture retailer closing all stores including three Jacksonville locations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Columbus, Ohio-based American Freight has started the process of shuttering stores across the country. Hilco Consumer-Retail is managing the operation of the closures which include 328 locations nationwide, according to reports. The company has more than 30 Florida locations including three in Jacksonville.

6024 103rd St.

8661 Old Kings Road

11111 San Jose Blvd.

American Freight also has 15 Georgia locations, including one in Savannah.

