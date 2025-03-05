Gas leak reported after vehicle crashes into home in Nocatee

NOCATEE, Fla. — A gas leak was reported in Nocatee on Wednesday after a truck had collided with the side of a residence.

According to a post on social media, the St. Johns County Fire Rescue responded to the 100 block of Cape San Blas Way at around 11:00 a.m., where, upon their arrival, they had found a truck with a trailer attached to the back collided into the side of a home.

After a scene assessment, it was discovered that the driver had suffered from a medical emergency. Immediate care was provided, where they were transported to a local hospital shortly after.

SJCFD later discovered that the driver had struck the home’s natural gas line, causing a gas leak. Hazmat crews, alongside TECO, had worked to secure the leak while the structural integrity of the home was assessed.

No other injuries have been reported.

