Jacksonville, Fl — Average gasoline prices in Jacksonville have risen 26.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.20 per gallon today.

GasBuddy’s survey of 625 stations in Jacksonville shows prices in Jacksonville are 80 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.03 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Jacksonville was priced at $3.84 on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.49.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 11.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06 today. The national average is up 65 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 85 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Gasoline prices are poised for another jolt this week, with many inland states—including the Plains, Great Lakes, and parts of the Rockies— likely to see sharp increases as last week’s surge in wholesale costs has yet to be fully passed through to consumers,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Diesel prices continue to climb as well and now sit just 25 cents away from setting a new all-time record.

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