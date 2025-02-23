Gate River Run returns for 48th year with new changes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Gate River Run is coming up fast, with more than 20,000 runners expected to cross the start line on March 1st.

The 48th edition of the 15k race will be a little bit different than last year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

This year, it’s joining the prestigious Professional Road Running Organization (PRRO) Circuit as one of “America’s Classic Road Races”.

Race Director Doug Alred made the announcement:

“We are excited to join this premier series after hosting the USATF 15K Championship since 1994. It is our objective to continue to grow Jacksonville’s largest participatory sporting event, providing an outstanding event for more than 20,000 elite athletes and runners/walkers at all fitness levels.”

Read: Monster Jam pulling up to Jacksonville March 8th

The route is changing too.

The 15K will now start on Gator Bowl Blvd. and finish at the base of the Hart Bridge. Outside of the race, runners will visit the Expo at its new location in the Flex Field at Everbank Stadium and reconvene afterward at the post-race area in Metropolitan Park.

Wave one will begin at 8 AM March 1st. The finish time limit is 10:45 AM.

The 15K isn’t the only event option.

The Junior River Run, a free one-mile fun run, is open to all kids 13 or younger.

Read: Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp launch exclusive Kids Club membership

The race’s littlest runners can also participate in the Diaper Dash. Participants must be 4-years-old or younger.

To register for the Gate River Run, click here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.