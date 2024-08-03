Local

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declares state of emergency ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Debby

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Gov. Brian Kemp at the Georgia State Capitol

ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order Saturday afternoon, declaring a state of emergency in Georgia ahead of Tropical Storm Debby.

The First Alert Weather Team is watching Tropical Storm Debby closely.

Landfall is forecast to occur west of Cedar Key midday Monday.

