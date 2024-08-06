Updated openings for Georgia schools as Debby moves out of area

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — As Tropical Storm Debby begins moving offshore Georgia county officials are releasing updates on when school operations will begin reopening.

Camden County Schools will reopen for staff planning day on Wed., Aug. 7. Students will start on Thur., Aug. 8.

Charlton County has not set any reopening dates but will update on Wed., Aug. 7.

The first day for students in Glynn County is Thur., Aug. 8.

Brantley, Pierce, and Ware counties said the first day for students is now Mon., Aug. 12.

Ware County will resume school operations on Wed., Aug. 7. Open House will be held Thu., Aug. 8 and the first day of school for students will be Mon., Aug. 12.

