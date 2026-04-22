Georgia wildfires: Gov. Brian Kemp declares state of emergency for 91 counties

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday for 91 Georgia counties in response to the ongoing wildfires in South Georgia.

This includes the counties in Action News Jax’s coverage area -- Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Pierce, Ware.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days, unless it is renewed.

“With much of Georgia remaining in extreme drought conditions, wildfires have already surpassed the state’s 5-year average and continue to spread,” Kemp said in a news release. “My team and I are working closely with Georgia State Forester Johnny Sabo and his team, along with federal, state, and local officials, to ensure we are doing everything possible to combat the fires and provide assistance to affected communities. We are praying for the families who have lost their homes in these devastating conditions, as well as for the first responders working around the clock.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

According to Kemp’s office, state agencies are mobilizing all necessary resources to assist with fire response in the south of the state.

During the ban and emergency, prescribed burns, burning of yard debris and burning of agricultural materials are prohibited.

The order also prohibits price gouging, according to a statement from Kemp’s office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.