Global shark attack trends in 2023: Consistent pattern with increased fatalities, new report states

GAINESVILLE, Fla — The University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File (ISAF) released its annual report, highlighting a noteworthy increase in unprovoked shark attacks worldwide in 2023, accompanied by a small spike in fatalities compared to the previous year.

According to the ISAF’s data, 69 unprovoked bites were confirmed in 2023, slightly surpassing the most recent five-year average of 63 attacks.

“Although the number of bites remains within the normal range, the increase in fatalities this year is a bit unnerving,” remarked Gavin Naylor, director of the Florida Museum of Natural History’s shark research program.

Of particular concern were the ten fatalities recorded in 2023, compared to five in the preceding year.

Australia witnessed a disproportionate number of these fatalities, accounting for 40% despite constituting only 22% of all attacks.

Additionally, the United States experienced two fatal shark attacks, with Florida leading the nation with 16 attacks.

“Surfers experienced 42% of bites worldwide, with Australia being a hotspot due to its diverse shark populations,” stated Joe Miguez, a doctoral student in the Florida Program for Shark Research, emphasizing the importance of beach safety programs in mitigating the risk of fatal shark attacks.

Shark bites of 2023 Infographic provided by the Florida Museum on global shark bites in 2023.

ISAF’s records also documented an additional 22 attacks last year that were intentionally or unintentionally provoked, with spearfishing being the most common victim activity at the time of provoked attacks.

The report highlighted the prevalence of test bites, indicating instances where a shark misidentifies a human as their preferred prey. However, fatalities resulting from single bites were noted, specifically involving white, bull, and tiger sharks.

Despite the increase in incidents, ISAF highlighted that the number of bites and fatalities in 2023 remained within the average for the past decade. Factors such as increased human activity in shark habitats and temperature fluctuations were cited as contributing factors to variations in shark bite incidents.

“While the odds of being bitten by a shark are incredibly low, ISAF provides recommendations for further precautions people can take, including staying close to shore and avoiding swimming during dawn or dusk,” the report concluded.

