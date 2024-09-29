Glynn County announces closures and recovery efforts amid power outages following Hurricane Helene

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Glynn County and the City of Brunswick are taking emergency measures in response to widespread power outages and storm damage following Hurricane Helene, announcing government office closures, power restoration efforts, and community support services as recovery efforts continue.

Check on your neighbors and ensure they have access to food, water, and communication resources. Share information if needed.

Further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

Glynn County Closures:

Glynn County Sheriff’s Office administration office

Glynn County Courts and Offices

Glynn County Schools

Glynn County Public Library (both branches)

Electricity:

36,441 customers in the Brunswick Area (Glynn, McIntosh, and Camden Counties) are without power.

Georgia Power estimates 95% restoration of service by Monday, September 30 at 10 PM.

Community Announcements:

Cooling and Charging Stations:

Ballard Gymnasium, 30 Nimitz Drive: 10 AM - 6 PM

Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way: 10 AM - 4 PM

Boys & Girls Club, 4226 Coral Park Drive: Sunday, 11 AM - 3 PM (with free lunch)

Worth it Nation Church, 1504 Fourth St.

First Jordan Grove, 2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

First African Baptist Church, 1416 Amherst St., Brunswick

St. James Lutheran, 2229 Starling St: 10:30 AM - 6 PM (lunch & dinner available)

Marshes of Glynn Public Library: Sunday 2-6 PM, Monday 9 AM-6 PM (cooling and charging only)

United Way Assistance:

United Way of Coastal Georgia is providing hurricane recovery assistance. Call 912-265-1850 (press 1 to leave a message).

Traffic Lights Out:

Spur 25 and Highway 303

Highway 17 and several intersections (4th Street, Chapel Crossing, Dungeness Drive, Pilot Lane, JF Harris, I-95)

Altama Avenue and multiple intersections (Chapel Crossing, Altama Connector, Habersham Street)

Norwich Street and 4th Street

Caution light in front of FLETC on Chapel Crossing

Customer Service Number: 912-554-7111

Emergency Services:

911 services are operational; the non-emergency number is down.

Text to 911 service is working.

JWSC:

Administrative offices closed Sept. 30.

Water services are operational; some pump stations are powered by generators.

Reminder: conserve water if your area is without power.

Jekyll Island Authority:

Finalizing road clean-up and restoring power to some areas.

