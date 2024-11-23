Glynn County police: Human remains and car found in pond on Friday

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating after human remains were found in a pond on Friday.

According to police, a submerged car was found in a pond between the Royal Inn Hotel and Interstate 95 on New Jesup Highway.

The Lincoln Continental was found by the Sunshine State Sonar Team

Police say it’s similar to the description of a car that Charles and Catherine Romer were believed to be driving when reported missing in April 1980.

The Camden County Dive Team found one human bone.

The pond is now being drained to see if there are any more remains.

According to police, there’s no conclusion about the identity of the remains found.

