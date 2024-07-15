Glynn County police pursuit leads to arrest of armed 13-year-old in stolen vehicle

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — An early morning pursuit by the Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) resulted in the arrest of a 13-year-old boy caught driving a stolen vehicle and carrying a stolen firearm.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to the GCPD, this morning at 5 a.m. Officer William Duggan spotted a Toyota Camry traveling along Georgia Highway 27 near Cary Street. The car, missing a front tire and without a license plate, immediately drew Officer Duggan’s attention. When the officer signaled for the vehicle to stop, the driver reportedly did not comply, starting a winding pursuit,

The pursuit saw the Camry veer into the wrong lane, reach speeds of 65 mph, and narrowly avoid collisions with other vehicles twice.

Officer Duggan then executed a precision immobilization technique, or “PIT maneuver,” nudging his cruiser into the Camry’s rear side. Although the first attempt failed, the second attempt succeeded, stopping the Camry at Lois Lane and Old Jesup Road.

To Officer Duggan’s surprise, the driver was a 13-year-old boy, who was also found in possession of a handgun reported stolen.

The juvenile was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including Fleeing and Eluding (Felony), Theft by Receiving (Felony), Reckless Driving, Driving without a License, No Insurance, and Possession of a Firearm under 18. He was subsequently handed over to Juvenile Justice and transported to the Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC) in Savannah.

The GCPD is seeking additional information related to this case. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (912) 554-7802, the non-emergency line at (912) 554-3645, or anonymously through Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.