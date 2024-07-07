Local

Glynn County woman arrested for June 30 shooting

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Taylor Steedley Taylor Steedly was arrested for shooting into an occupied home on June 30, according to Glynn County police. (Glynn County Police Department)

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Taylor Steedley, 28, has been arrested for a shooting that happened on June 30, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on Breckenridge Drive. Shots were fired into an occupied house.

Steedley was identified as the suspected shooter.

Detectives found her at a home on Johnston Street. According to police, a search of her home and car uncovered a gun, ammunition, and various controlled substances.

Steedley was charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the commission of Certain Crimes, Discharging a Firearm near a Public Roadway, and additional charges are pending.

