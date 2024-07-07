Glynn County woman arrested for June 30 shooting

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Taylor Steedley, 28, has been arrested for a shooting that happened on June 30, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on Breckenridge Drive. Shots were fired into an occupied house.

Steedley was identified as the suspected shooter.

Detectives found her at a home on Johnston Street. According to police, a search of her home and car uncovered a gun, ammunition, and various controlled substances.

Steedley was charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the commission of Certain Crimes, Discharging a Firearm near a Public Roadway, and additional charges are pending.

