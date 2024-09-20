Going to the Sing out Loud Festival? Here’s what you need to know

St. Augustine, Fla. — The Sing Out Loud Festival kicks off at Francis Field in St. Augustine this weekend.

It’s a month-long music festival that features several artists like Eric Church, JJ Grey & Mofro, Noah Kahan and Norah Jones.

The shows will impact parking and road access, so here’s what you need to know before you go:

Road Closures:

Friday @ 5:00 p.m.: North Cordova from Orange Street to the Southern entrance of the parking garage is closed until Monday at 5:00 a.m.

Friday @ 11:00 p.m.: West Castillo from US1 to North Cordova. The eastbound lane only closed until Monday at 5:00 a.m.

Friday @ 11:00 p.m.: Riberia from Orange to West Castillo is closed until Monday at 5:00 a.m.

Saturday @ 11:00 a.m.: All of West Castillo. Westbound W. Castillo will open on Sunday at approximately 2:00 a.m.

Saturday @ 11:00 a.m.: Orange Street from North Cordova to Riberia until Sunday at 2:00 a.m.

Sunday @ 11:00 a.m.: All of West Castillo. Westbound W. Castillo will open on Monday at approximately 2:00 a.m.

Sunday @ 11:00 a.m.: Orange Street from North Cordova to Riberia until Monday at 2:00 a.m.

Orange Street will reopen each night after the concert; it will not be closed the entire weekend.

Parking: Garage and Shuttle Service

Starting Friday, September 20, at 11:00 p.m., through Monday, September 23, at 1:00 a.m. the Historic Downtown Parking Facility will be closed to the public.

Free parking and shuttle service will be provided to the Visitor Information Center, from three parking locations:

Broudy’s Lot, 198 & 212 W. King St., located at the intersection of US1 and King Street - 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 a.m.

St. Johns County Health Department, 200 San Sebastian View - 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 a.m.

San Marco Lot, 301 San Marco Ave. - 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 a.m.

STAR Circulator

STAR Circulator will conduct modified hours, operating from 12:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. on both Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22.

The STAR Circulator will resume normal hours of operation, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., on Monday, September 23.

If you have any quesetions about the Sing Out Loud Festival, call 904-209-3467 or send an email to singoutloudinfo@sjcfl.us.

