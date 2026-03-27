Good News: Cancer treatment that was right under her nose

Jacksonville, FL — Elaine Carter’s cancer journey began in 2021 as she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Surgery was first followed by chemo and then radiation at the UF Health Proton Therapy Institute.

“The surgeon said we’re going to take to the proton therapy because my breast cancer was on the left side, and your heart is on your left side. She explains proton therapy will go exactly to the tumor. It will not affect the heart.”, said Carter.

Elaine works at UF Health, but didn’t realize the extent of the good they’re doing until she went through treatment.

After 33 sessions, she rang Aud’s Chime to signal the end of her journey.

“I could breathe finally. I could take a breath and I knew that I was strong and I beat this.”, she said.

Elaine is thankful to everyone at the UF Health Proton Therapy Institute, calling them family.

She’s since become an ambassador to help other people going through treatment, and says it’s the next step of healing for her.

Listen to the full interview here:

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group