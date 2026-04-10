Good News: How a journey around the world saved a young girl’s life

Jacksonville, Fl — Every week we spotlight good news in Jacksonville. This story takes us to Melbourne, Australia, where a family is grateful to the Jacksonville community for saving their daughter.

At 2 years of age, Emily Peterson was diagnosed with a rare, and large brain tumor.

“She was deteriorating really rapidly and, looking back now and knowing what we know, she was dying before our eyes.”, said Sarah Peterson.

Doctors wanted to operate immediately. Emily underwent a 12-hour procedure. They were told she could lose movement on the left side of her body.

Emily needed a second, 12-hour surgery to remove the rest of the tumor, which was a success.

But the family received troubling news about the severity of the tumor. Her cancer was extremely rare.

After six months of monitoring, Emily’s tumor grew back, and she would need a third surgery.

Her day, Jahdyn says they were introduced to the UF Health Proton Therapy Institute by Emily’s doctors after that last surgery.

The family lived at the Ronald McDonald House during their stay. Emily responded well to treatment and the family made lots of friends during their months of treatment.

They call the time in Jacksonville a great experience, and are grateful to have found the UF Proton Therapy Institute.

Emily’s prognosis is fantastic. There are no signs of the tumor regrowing.

They go in for an MRI every 3 months in Melbourne, but overall they’re thankful at how she’s done with the treatment.

The Peterson family celebrates the last day of Emily's treatment at UF Health Proton Therapy Institute Source: Peterson family. (Peterson /Peterson family)

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