Good News Jax: Retired Neptune Beach police officer shares unique chime story

Jacksonville, Fl — When retired Neptune Beach police officer and school resource officer Gary Fiske ended his cancer treatment at the UF Health Proton Therapy Institute, he wanted to do more than just ring Aud’s Chime.

“I told them I had a little special treat for them. I love banjos and stuff and so I had a friend of mine who plays the banjo. So I hollered upstairs to Tim, you got it buddy. He came down the stairwell with bagpipes, playing his bagpipes. And I mean it was just ovation, clapping, it was just a great time.”, said Fiske.

His cancer journey began after a PSA test in 2022 when doctors found four areas of interest.

“It was a scary thing. I’ve been healthy all my life. It was a shocker.”, Fiske recalled.

He started treatment at the UF Health Proton Therapy Institute in 2023 after some research. His cancer was treated in three stages over 41 days.

During treatment, Fiske got close with several fellow patients, whom he branded the ‘band of brothers’. They’ve done a couple of social events since treatment ended, and stay in close touch.

Fiske has become an advocate for prostate cancer screenings as well as an ambassador for the UF Health Proton Therapy Institute.

“You’ve got a lot of stories and a lot of different things you can tell people to help them with to ease what they’re going through.”, said Fiske.

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