Good News: A humorous reminder of proton therapy treatment

Jacksonville, Fl — Marking 20 years in Jacksonville, the UF Health Proton Therapy Institute has treated countless patients young and old.

It’s safe to say they’ve probably seen it all. But it’s possible that one patient created a memorial that may not be rivaled.

Ruth Levins was introduced to UFPTI when she was diagnosed in November 2024. She had a 5 cm tumor in her brain, roughly the size of a lime. Her doctors think had probably been there for decades.

She knew proton therapy was a more precise treatment, and pursued treatment at the UF Health Proton Therapy Institute.

Throughout her five-and-a-half weeks of treatment, Ruth had to wear a mask each time to keep her head still and isolate the tumor.

After treatment was done, she wanted to turn a negative into a positive.

“Think about a full-blown hockey mask, and I converted it into my disco mummy or disco ball head. I have to thank my brother believe it or not because he’s the one that helped me come up with the idea.“, said Levins.

She says the symbol of the success of her journey is now on display in her house.

And when she completed treatment - Ruth rang Aud’s Chime. She didn’t realize how heavy it was. She described the amazing feeling of emotions as she celebrated with her treatment team.

Ruth’s tumor will always be there and she’ll be monitored for the rest of her life. But her outlook is extraordinarily positive.

Here is the full interview with Ruth Levins:

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group