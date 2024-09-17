Gov. DeSantis calls for state investigation into attempted assassination of former President Trump

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced Monday that the state of Florida will investigate the apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump that occurred over the weekend in Palm Beach County. This investigation will run parallel to a federal probe into the incident.

Speaking at Lawton Chiles Elementary School in Orlando, DeSantis mentioned multiple violations of state law involved in Sunday’s event at Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach. He emphasized the need for transparency in the investigation.

“We also believe that there’s a need to make sure that the truth about all this comes out in a way, you know, that’s credible,” DeSantis said. He expressed concerns about the federal government’s role in the investigation, stating, “I mean, I look at the federal government with all due respect to them, you know, those same agencies that are prosecuting Trump in that jurisdiction are now going to be investigating this. I just think that that may not be the best thing for this country.”

The former president is currently facing federal charges, including allegations of trying to interfere with the 2020 election results and mishandling classified documents at his Palm Beach home. While the latter case was dismissed by a federal district judge, it remains under appeal.

Sunday’s incident involved 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, who is accused of pushing the muzzle of a rifle through fencing at the golf course. A U.S. Secret Service agent fired at Routh, who fled the scene but was later apprehended. Routh has been charged in federal court with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

DeSantis first announced the state’s investigation on Sunday night via the social media platform X, stating that “the people deserve the truth about the would-be assassin and how he was able to get within 500 yards of the former president and current GOP nominee.”

President Joe Biden also addressed the incident, urging Congress to provide more resources to the U.S. Secret Service. “Thank God the president is OK,” Biden said. “One thing I want to make clear: the service needs more help. And I think Congress should respond to their needs.”

In a statement issued Sunday, Rafael Barros, special agent in charge of the Secret Service’s Miami Field Office, confirmed Trump’s safety and thanked local law enforcement for their assistance. “Former President Donald Trump is safe and unharmed following a possible attempted assassination shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday at Trump International Golf Club at West Palm Beach,” Barros said. The FBI is leading the investigation into the matter.

This incident follows a previous assassination attempt against Trump in July in Butler, Pennsylvania, which is also under FBI investigation.

