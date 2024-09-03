Gov. DeSantis to hold press conference at Daytona State College at 11:00 a.m.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference at Daytona State College on Tuesday, September 3.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. at the L. Gale Lemerand Student Center at Daytona State College.

Joining Governor DeSantis will be Florida Department of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. and State University System of Florida Chancellor Ray Rodrigues.

The specific topics to be addressed during the conference have not been disclosed by the governor’s office.

