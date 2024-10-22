Local

Green Cove Springs 150th anniversary celebration kicks off soon

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Drivers will be asked to pay attention and slow down as crews install banners for the city's 150th anniversary.

150th anniversary (City of Green Cove Springs)

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Green Cove Springs is getting ready to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

Celebrations will kick off on Nov. 2 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Spring Park.

The kick-off will include food trucks, a car show, live bands, fireworks, and more.

The city will continue its celebrations into the next year.

