Green Cove Springs to honor Olympian Caeleb Dressel at Christmas on Walnut Street event

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The City of Green Cove Springs announced that it will be honoring Olympian, and former resident, Caeleb Dressel at this year’s Christmas on Walnut Street event.

The event is noon to 9 p.m. Dec. 7. with the highlight of the evening being the Christmas Parade which starts at 6 p.m. This year’s theme, “A Vintage Christmas,” will feature more than 70 floats on the mile of Orange Ave./US Hwy 17, according to a city news release.

Dressel will be named “Hometown Hero” and will ride on a specially decorated float, “embodying the spirit of the season and the pride of our community,” the news release states.

Dressel grew up in Green Cove Springs and attended Clay High School where he graduated with seven national high school records. He went on to win 10 Olympic medals, nine of which were gold.

