Greene, Hershey among more than 200 applicants for KHA CEO job

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Ben Becker has learned that several well-known names are vying to become the next permanent CEO of the Kids Hope Alliance, the city agency responsible for overseeing youth programs and services.

Two hundred and thirty-five people have applied for the high-profile role, including former Duval County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Diana Greene and former Duval County School Board chair Lori Hershey.

Greene, Hershey past questions

Greene left the school district under pressure in 2023 after the fallout from the arrest of a former Douglas Anderson School of the Arts teacher.

It was related to a scathing letter from the Florida Education Commissioner who called the district’s delay in reporting dozens of other incidents of teacher misconduct at other schools “completely unacceptable.”

Action News Jax reported in 2019 that Hershey, who at the time was advocating for a half-cent sales tax increase to fund nearly $2 billion dollars in repairs to local schools, had been faced with a federal tax lien (along with her husband) in 2009 for about $7,500 that was not paid off for three years. When Hershey first ran for the school board in 2012 and filed a financial disclosure, the lien was not listed.

KHA leadership in flux

Current interim KHA CEO Dr. Diana Kriznar, who previously served as interim DCPS superintendent, has not applied for the permanent position.

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The CEO search follows a troubling period for the agency. Action News Jax first reported in October that former CEO Saralyn Grass was fired after an investigation uncovered concerns about communication with the board and her connections to a private consulting company. Grass had been earning a salary of $216,000.

The board is also reviewing numerous providers on its non-compliance list, including the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida.

A pattern of scrutiny

The Kids Hope Alliance has come under fire in the past. Back in 2020, an Inspector General report revealed a sex scandal, alleged mismanagement, and lack of oversight at KHA under then-CEO Joe Peppers, who was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a woman who later filed a sexual harassment complaint.

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In 2018, Peppers also claimed in emails that he was pressured by former Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry’s administration to allocate $350,000 in grant money to select organizations.

What’s next

A new CEO is expected to be in place by the end of June or early July.

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