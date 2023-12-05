Greenscape of Jacksonville hosts tree planting at Crown Point Elementary School Dec. 9

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a concerted effort to enhance green spaces in the community, Greenscape of Jacksonville is rallying volunteers for a tree-planting event at Crown Point Elementary School on December 9.

The organization, dedicated to fostering environmental sustainability, successfully planted 30 trees at Jacksonville Beach Elementary School in a recent initiative.

The community-driven endeavor aimed to create a more vibrant and eco-friendly environment by strategically planting trees around the playground and sports field.

On Saturday, a group of dedicated volunteers gathered to make a positive impact by contributing to the beautification and ecological well-being of Jacksonville Beach Elementary School.

Buoyed by the success of the previous tree-planting event, Greenscape of Jacksonville is gearing up for its next venture. Scheduled for December 9, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., the organization invites residents to join them at Crown Point Elementary School, located at 3800 Crown Point Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257.

The upcoming initiative will center on planting 20 carefully selected trees, aimed at offering shade and aiding in the absorption of stormwater, improving the overall health of the school’s playground.

Volunteers are encouraged to sign up in advance to secure their spot for the tree-planting event. The process is simple; interested individuals can register online HERE.

