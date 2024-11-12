Gregorys Coffee opens in St. Johns Town Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The new Gregorys Coffee is now open in the St. Johns Town Center.

It’s the company’s first Jacksonville location.

According to a press release, they make coffee every 30 minutes, bake pastries in-house everyday, and will pour custom latte art for you.

These are the hours of operation:

Monday - Thursday: 8am - 8pm

Friday - Saturday: 8am - 9pm

Sunday: 9am - 6pm

The coffee shop is located at 10281 Midtown Parkway, Suite 203.

