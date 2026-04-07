Hamilton, Sound of Music headline FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fl — The FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville has announced its upcoming lineup.

This season will bring the sounds of smash-hit musicals, beginning December 1 with Hamilton. The shows will run through December 13.

The Sound of Music debuts January 26 and runs through January 31.

The Wiz is scheduled February 16-21, followed by Jersey Boys April 9-11, and The Outsider May 18-23.

Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway. It features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

For 65 years, The Sound of Music has been one of our “favorite things.” It’s directed by three-time Tony Award® winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray).

The Wiz is a twist on The Wizard of Oz that has changed the face of Broadway. The score is packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk.

Jersey Boys takes you behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

The Outsiders is the winner of four 2024 Tony Awards®, including Best Musical. It’s a coming of age story based in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1967.

Tickets are now on sale at fscjartistseries.org, or (904) 632-5000.

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