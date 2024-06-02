Happening now: Jax Beach Country Fest

Jacksonville Beach, Fla. — A free, family-friendly music festival is underway in Jacksonville Beach.

The Jax Beach Country Fest began at noon at the Seawalk Pavilion.

Here’s the lineup:

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: The City of Jacksonville looks to attract film and commercial productions by offering incentives

12:30 - 1:15pm - Craig Smith

1:45 - 2:30pm - Madden Metcalf

2:45 - 3:30pm - Emily Mikus

3:45 - 4:30pm - Chase Fouraker & Jonathan Lee

4:45 - 5:30pm - Jordan Fletcher

5:50 - 6:35pm - HunterGirl

7:00 - 8:00pm - Chayce Beckham

Only clear bags are allowed into the venue. There are plenty of food and drink vendors to choose from. Organizers ask that you leave your pets at home, however service dogs are welcome.

Jax Beach Country Fest lasts until 8 p.m.

Read: Talking the Tropics With Mike: The beginning of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.