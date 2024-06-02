Local

Happening now: Jax Beach Country Fest

By Leslie Coursey, Action News Jax

Jax Beach Country Fest Free concerts at the Seawalk Pavilion (Credit: City of Jacksonville Beach)

Jacksonville Beach, Fla. — A free, family-friendly music festival is underway in Jacksonville Beach.

The Jax Beach Country Fest began at noon at the Seawalk Pavilion.

Here’s the lineup:

  • 12:30 - 1:15pm - Craig Smith
  • 1:45 - 2:30pm - Madden Metcalf
  • 2:45 - 3:30pm - Emily Mikus
  • 3:45 - 4:30pm - Chase Fouraker & Jonathan Lee
  • 4:45 - 5:30pm - Jordan Fletcher
  • 5:50 - 6:35pm - HunterGirl
  • 7:00 - 8:00pm - Chayce Beckham

Only clear bags are allowed into the venue. There are plenty of food and drink vendors to choose from. Organizers ask that you leave your pets at home, however service dogs are welcome.

Jax Beach Country Fest lasts until 8 p.m.

