Harold and Kumar would be proud: White Castle is coming to town!

If there is one thing that gets lots of people talking, it’s a good old fast food debate. We’ve all been there - driving back from the amphitheater, stomach growling, wishing for something equal parts delicious, and horrific for your health. Well, wish no more, because the “Crave” is officially moving into our backyard...

Word just broke that White Castle is planning to open its very first North Florida location right in St. Augustine. They’ll set up shop at the World Commerce Center near the new Walmart on International Golf Parkway. We’re talking a brand-new building with a double drive-thru and a patio for those breezy St. Auggie nights.

For years, if you wanted those legendary square sliders, you had to make the trek down to Orlando or Clermont. It was like trying to find a rare bootleg of a show - possible, but a total mission. Now, we’re getting our own spot to grab a sack of sliders without the two-hour road trip. It feels like when your favorite band finally adds a Jacksonville date to the tour after skipping us for a decade. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or you just remember the movie, this is a massive win as far as I’m concerned!