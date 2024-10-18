‘Hate has no place in Jacksonville:’ Mayor responds to ‘racist’ banner flown about Sheriff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Donna Deegan issued a statement Friday regarding a plane flying a banner with an unflattering message about Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters that was seen flying over downtown Jacksonville on Thursday afternoon.

Action News Jax’s Ben Becker received this statement from Mayor Deegan:

“That racist message aimed at our Sheriff is deplorable and I condemn it. Hate has no place in Jacksonville.”

Jacksonville City Council member Ken Amaro on Thursday released a following statement about the banner, calling it a “racist attack.”

Waters said in a statement Thursday that the banner represented “ignorance and hate.”

Action News Jax attempted to gain contact with the listed owners of the plane but has yet to hear a response.

