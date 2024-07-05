Hawthorne Heights frontman talks “20 Years of Tears” ahead of St. Augustine show

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Popular emo band Hawthorne Heights is coming to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on August 8 for their “20 Years of Tears” tour with Thursday, Anberlin, Armor for Sleep, Emery, and This Wild Life. The “Ohio is for Lovers” band is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album, “The Silence in Black and White”. Singer J.T. Woodruff sat down with WOKV’s Chase Bunker to reflect on his career and the tour. You can listen to the interview below.

Tickets are on sale now.





