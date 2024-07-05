Local

Hawthorne Heights frontman talks “20 Years of Tears” ahead of St. Augustine show

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

Hawthorne Heights singer J.T. Woodruff talks with Chase Bunker ahead of St. Augustine show (Bob Kirschke)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Popular emo band Hawthorne Heights is coming to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on August 8 for their “20 Years of Tears” tour with Thursday, Anberlin, Armor for Sleep, Emery, and This Wild Life. The “Ohio is for Lovers” band is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album, “The Silence in Black and White”. Singer J.T. Woodruff sat down with WOKV’s Chase Bunker to reflect on his career and the tour. You can listen to the interview below.

Tickets are on sale now.


Chase Bunker

Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

Chase Bunker is a reporter and evening anchor for WOKV. Chase comes to Jacksonville from sister station WDBO in Orlando where he worked as a producer and a fill-in reporter and host.

