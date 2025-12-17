‘He was just a kid’: Loved ones grieve a Jacksonville teen killed in a deadly shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local family is remembering a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed in the Sandalwood neighborhood.

Police said Amir Bostic died during what investigators believe was a drug deal.

Loved ones said he was hanging out with the wrong crowd when his life was taken by gun violence.

“He was just a kid who just was around the wrong people at the wrong time and he got caught in a situation ended in him losing his life,” Amir’s sister Zakiya Bostic said.

Community activist group MAD DADS said Amir was found lying in the road after the shooting and two other people were also hurt.

“It hurts me deeply,” Zakiya said.

Zakiya said their family is from Brunswick and Amir lived in Jacksonville with their mom for about two years.

He went to Sandalwood High School.

“Amir was so smart,” Zakiya said. “He had a lot going for him.”

Now Zakiya is only left with memories of her brother.

“He was like the glue to our family,” Zakiya said. “He was a gentleman, he was kind, he was so caring. He gave me a great childhood and I am just grateful for that.”

JSO said as of now, no arrests have been made in this case.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or through Crimestoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

