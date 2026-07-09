Heat advisory: Intense heat and humidity continue | FIRST ALERT WEATHER

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is warm with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Today will be very hot, with high temperatures in the upper 90s. Feels like temperatures will range from 103-110F, prompting a Heat Advisory for our entire area.

for our entire area. Rain coverage today will be isolated and confined east of Highway 301, but any storms that do develop will contain brief heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

Timing: 5 - 7 pm

Highs will remain in the upper 90s through the first half of the weekend, with feels like temperatures in the 100s.

Very high heat risk through Saturday, meaning heat exhaustion/heat stroke becomes much more likely for those who don’t follow heat safety guidelines (water, A/C, shade, etc.)

Higher chances of rain return by next week, dropping daytime temperatures.

TROPICS:

No areas of concern.

Tracking the Tropics: July 9, 2026 Tracking the Tropics

TODAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, isolated storm. HIGH: 98 (Record: 101 - 1879)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. LOW: 78

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, isolated storm. 78/98

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, a few storms. 76/97

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, scattered afternoon storms. 77/95

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, scattered afternoon storms. 75/92

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain and storms. 72/88

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 72/90

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: July 9, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️