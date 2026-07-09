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Heat advisory: Intense heat and humidity continue | FIRST ALERT WEATHER

By Garrett Bedenbaugh, Action News Jax and Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
Early Morning Weather Update: July 9, 2026 Early Morning Weather Update
By Garrett Bedenbaugh, Action News Jax and Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is warm with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

  • Today will be very hot, with high temperatures in the upper 90s. Feels like temperatures will range from 103-110F, prompting a Heat Advisory for our entire area.
  • Rain coverage today will be isolated and confined east of Highway 301, but any storms that do develop will contain brief heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.
    • Timing: 5 - 7 pm
  • Highs will remain in the upper 90s through the first half of the weekend, with feels like temperatures in the 100s.
  • Very high heat risk through Saturday, meaning heat exhaustion/heat stroke becomes much more likely for those who don’t follow heat safety guidelines (water, A/C, shade, etc.)
  • Higher chances of rain return by next week, dropping daytime temperatures.

TROPICS:

  • No areas of concern.
Tracking the Tropics: July 9, 2026 Tracking the Tropics

TODAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, isolated storm. HIGH: 98 (Record: 101 - 1879)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. LOW: 78

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, isolated storm. 78/98

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, a few storms. 76/97

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, scattered afternoon storms. 77/95

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, scattered afternoon storms. 75/92

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain and storms. 72/88

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 72/90

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: July 9, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

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