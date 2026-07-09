Heat advisory: Intense heat and humidity continue | FIRST ALERT WEATHER

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is warm with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
- Today will be very hot, with high temperatures in the upper 90s. Feels like temperatures will range from 103-110F, prompting a Heat Advisory for our entire area.
- Rain coverage today will be isolated and confined east of Highway 301, but any storms that do develop will contain brief heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.
- Timing: 5 - 7 pm
- Highs will remain in the upper 90s through the first half of the weekend, with feels like temperatures in the 100s.
- Very high heat risk through Saturday, meaning heat exhaustion/heat stroke becomes much more likely for those who don’t follow heat safety guidelines (water, A/C, shade, etc.)
- Higher chances of rain return by next week, dropping daytime temperatures.
TROPICS:
- No areas of concern.
TODAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, isolated storm. HIGH: 98 (Record: 101 - 1879)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. LOW: 78
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, isolated storm. 78/98
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, a few storms. 76/97
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, scattered afternoon storms. 77/95
MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, scattered afternoon storms. 75/92
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain and storms. 72/88
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 72/90
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️