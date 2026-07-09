Man arrested for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at Queens houses of worship

(NEW YORK) -- A man was arrested after he allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at two different houses of worship and another building in Queens Wednesday night, the New York City Police Department said.

Officers responded to a 911 call at Iglesia Bautista El Mesias Church in Ozone Park around 11:35 p.m. about a man allegedly throwing the incendiary device, according to the NYPD.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect lighting the Molotov cocktail and then throwing it at the church before walking away after it exploded on the ground, police said.

The New York City Fire Department put out the fire. No one was hurt and there was no significant damage to the building, according to the police.

Alex Garcia, the pastor of the church, told ABC News' New York City affiliate WABC that the house of worship has been around for 20 years.

"We have no enemies, so I don't know where this is coming from," he told the station.

The suspect, who police only identified as a 36-year-old man, then allegedly traveled a mile north to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses and allegedly lit and threw another Molotov cocktail at the house of worship, according to investigators.

There were no reported damage or injuries at that location, police said.

The suspect was arrested by police later in the night, according to the NYPD.

Investigators discovered that he allegedly threw another Molotov cocktail at a third location in the area, according to the NYPD. That building also sustained no damage, and there were no injuries, investigators said.

Police alleged that the suspect had a bag with two other Molotov cocktails inside at the time of his arrest.

The suspect's charges and arraignment were pending as of Thursday morning, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

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