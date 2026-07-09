No arrests made 1 month after mysterious killing of New Jersey mom

(CHESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J.) -- More than one month after a New Jersey mom was killed in her suburban home, prosecutors say no arrests have been made.

Brooke Hanlon, 35, was found dead in her house in Chester Township after officers responded to a 911 call in the late afternoon of June 6, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said.

Her death was ruled a homicide from "multiple sharp force injuries," prosecutors said.

Hanlon is survived by her husband and baby daughter, according to Fox News Digital.

Hanlon's sister, Paige Haggerty, told Fox News Digital that "Brooke was the sweetest, purest person that I have ever known in my entire life," and she called Hanlon's baby "the only saving grace."

The 35-year-old worked as a therapist in Bernardsville, New Jersey, according to LifeStance.

"We are deeply saddened at the passing of our teammate Brooke Hanlon," a LifeStance spokesperson told ABC News in a statement. "Brooke was a beloved member of our Bernardsville team and an exceptional therapist who was highly dedicated to her clients. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Brooke's family and friends during this difficult time."

Prosecutors said the case is active and ongoing.

Officials urge anyone with information to call the Morris County Prosecutor's Office at 973-285-2900, Chester Police at 908-879-5100 or CrimeStoppers at 973-267-2255. A reward up to $1,000 is available, Morris County Sheriff's CrimeStoppers said.

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