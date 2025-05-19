Heat, JAX garage fire investigation + deadly shooting in San Marco

Top stories on the Monday, May 19, 2025 edition of Jacksonville’s Morning News: It could be a few days before some people can remove their cars from a garage at the Jacksonville International Airport following Friday’s fire that destroyed as many as 50 vehicles.

Highs will return to the mid to upper 90s today. We should be mainly dry today. Tomorrow will be hot too. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. A cold front will arrive Wednesday afternoon/evening bringing an isolated shower/storm. Afternoon highs get knocked down just a bit to near 90 degrees on Thursday.

One man is dead and a woman in the hospital after a shooting outside of a San Marco bar. The shooting happened around 2:30 am in the parking lot of The Locals bar on Kings Avenue. Multiple people have been detained but no arrests have been announced.

It could be a few days before some people can remove their cars from a garage at the Jacksonville International Airport. Jacksonville Aviation Authority officials announced Sunday the Hourly Garage remains closed after a fire Friday. About 50 cars were damaged. Crews are working to establish safe areas of the garage where cars may be removed. JIA says certain areas will be deemed safe and cleared later this week.

Former President Joe Biden’s office says he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The finding came after the 82-year-old reported urinary symptoms, which led doctors to discover a nodule on his prostate. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer on Friday, with the cancer cells having spread to the bone. His office said Sunday this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, but the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management. Biden and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.

The Florida Department of Health in Clay County cautions the public of the presence of blue-green algae in Doctors Lake-Center. Water sample testing is underway. Blue-green algae have the potential produce toxins. Heather Huffman, Health Officer, joined Jacksonville’s Morning News to talk about the impacts you could feel if you come into contact with blue-green algae.