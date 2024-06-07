BREAKING: Heavy deputy activity in St. Augustine on US-1 and Old Moultrie Road

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — There is heavy police activity in St. Johns County on US-1 and Old Moultrie Road.

A viewer shared video that shows multiple St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office vehicles at the scene.

Action News Jax is working to learn exactly what happened.

SJSO issued an alert that said the road is closed for an active investigation but there is no threat to the community.

This is a developing story; we will keep you updated when we learn more.

