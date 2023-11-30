Local

Collins Road shooting leaves victim, shooter dead in Jacksonville, police report

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) responded to reports of a shooting around 3:50 p.m. in the 3800 block of Collins Road, just north of Interstate 295 near U.S. 17.

Upon arrival near the Ortega Hills neighborhood, officers discovered a female in her mid-60s with multiple gunshot wounds in a residence. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived at the scene where she was pronounced deceased.

As law enforcement launched an investigation into the incident, a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) was issued for a white vehicle believed to be associated with the suspect.

During a reported subsequent traffic stop of the described vehicle, officers heard a gunshot originating from within the vehicle.

Approaching the scene, they discovered the suspected shooter, identified as the driver, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Old St. Augustine Road.

JSO has verified the connection between the shooting on Collins Road and the self-inflicted death of the suspect, identifying the individual as a man in his 70s.

The shooting was reportedly an isolated incident and originated from a domestic dispute.

The investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement is urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward.

If you have any information, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or Crime stoppers at (866) 845 -TIPS. They can also provide information online at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

As this story develops, Action News Jax remains committed to keeping you updated on this story.

