ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — 4:40 AM: St. Augustine Police Department’s SWAT Team is on the scene of an active investigation Tuesday morning at Pearl and Palmer streets. Police said residents should expect a heavy law enforcement presence in the area as officers execute a search warrant.

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“This is a preplanned operation, with no threat to the public in the area,” a St. Augustine police social media post states. Police said additional details about the operation will be provided when available.

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