Helene: Updated essential information for St. Johns County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — St. Johns County is providing residents with the following updated information due to impacts from Helene:

Government Offices

All departments of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners government offices will reopen at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27.

Please note that to clean the Health and Human Services Building, which was used as a special medical needs shelter, this building will remain closed until Monday, Sept. 30, at 8 a.m. This closure includes County Social Services and the Housing and Community Services Department.

The Supervisor of Elections’ Office will resume normal business hours on Friday, Sept. 27.

The St. Johns County Tax Collector’s Office will resume normal business hours on Friday, Sept. 27.

The St. Johns County Clerk of Courts and County Comptroller’s Office will resume normal business hours on Friday, Sept. 27.

The St. Johns County Property Appraiser’s Office will be closed on Friday, Sept. 27.

All City of St. Augustine government offices will reopen at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27.

City of St. Augustine parking enforcement will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27.

All City of St. Augustine Beach government offices will reopen at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27.

Storm Shelters

The two storm shelters St. Johns County activated for this storm – the Solomon Calhoun Community Center and the County Health and Human Services Building – will close at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27.

Residential Waste Collection Service

St. Johns County will maintain normal operations with household garbage, recycling, and yard debris collection on Friday, Sept. 27.

The Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road Transfer Stations will maintain normal business hours on Friday, Sept. 27.

The City of St. Augustine will maintain normal operations with household garbage, recycling, and yard debris collection on Friday, Sept. 27.

The City of St. Augustine Beach will maintain normal operations with household garbage, recycling, and yard debris collection on Friday, Sept. 27.

Due to the forecast of peak storm conditions from Helene affecting St. Johns County tonight, St. Johns County, the City of St. Augustine, and the City of St. Augustine Beach encourage residents to place household garbage, recycling, and yard debris at the curb on Friday morning by 6 a.m. This will help reduce the potential for solid waste to be scattered throughout neighborhoods and the surrounding communities due to wind and rain conditions that are forecast for tonight.

Public Library System

All St. Johns County libraries, bookmobiles, and book drops will reopen at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27.

The bookmobile stop at the World Golf Village Convention Center (500 S. Legacy Trail, St. Augustine), which is normally scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays, will be canceled.

Due dates will be extended and fines will not be incurred until Monday, Sept. 30.

Parks and Beach Services

Community Centers

Solomon Calhoun Community Center will reopen at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27.

The remaining community centers will reopen for regularly scheduled programming at noon on Friday, Sept. 27.

Solomon Calhoun Pool

The pool will reopen at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27.

Programming

All programming will resume at noon on Friday, Sept. 27.

The St. Johns County Family Color Run 5K scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28, at the St. Johns County Fairgrounds has been postponed to Saturday, Nov. 16.

St. Johns County Pier and Gift Shop

The St. Johns County Pier will reopen after the County completes safety inspections on Friday, Sept. 27. The Pier Gift Shop will open at 11 am on Friday, Sept. 27.

St. Johns Golf Club

The St. Johns Golf Club will resume with 9 a.m. tee times on Friday, Sept. 27.

Beach Driving

Beach driving will be assessed, and vehicular access ramps will be reopened as these are inspected and the infrastructure is replaced on Friday, Sept. 27.

Parks and Athletic Fields

Parks and athletic fields will reopen after the County completes safety inspections on Friday, Sept. 27.

Schools

All St. Johns County School District schools and district offices will be closed on Friday, Sept. 27.

Any extracurricular activities or athletic events taking place after school hours and into the weekend will take place as scheduled. If there are any adjustments or changes to these, families of students involved or participating will be notified by coaches or sponsors of the activities.

The St. Johns County School District is monitoring the storm and will make further announcements regarding additional closures at www.stjohns.k12.fl.us.

Council on Aging and Sunshine Bus Service

St. Johns County Council on Aging (COA) has announced that all COA senior centers and facilities, including River House, COA administrative offices, and COA’s transportation headquarters will resume normal hours on Friday, Sept. 27.

Sunshine Bus and Paratransit transportation services will resume normal hours on Friday, Sept. 27.

For more information and for updates, please visit www.coasjc.org/news , or call 904-209-3700.

, or call 904-209-3700. For information and updates on Sunshine Bus and Paratransit transportation services, please visit https://sunshinebus.net/alerts-updates or call 904-209-3716 during operating hours.

The St. Johns County Emergency Management Citizen Information Hotline (904-824-5550) will be open tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer the public’s questions about Helene.

St. Johns County Emergency Management encourages the public to stay informed through these options:

Follow St. Johns County Emergency Management on Facebook ( facebook.com/StJohnsEOC ) and X/Twitter ( x.com/StJohnsEOC ).

) and X/Twitter ( ). Sign up for the Alert St. Johns emergency notification system at www.sjcemergencymanagement.com .

. Ensure the notification settings selected allow you to be alerted at all times for your safety.

Register for Nixle Alerts by texting StJohnsEOC to 888777.

Download the SJC Connect app at www.sjcfl.us/sjc-connect .

. Enable notifications within the app to receive real-time updates.

