JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making its way to the Bold City. The pop-up truck will be at the St. Johns Town Center on Saturday, November 21, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The all-pink truck will be located between Altar’d State and Victoria’s Secret.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Jacksonville

Fans of the popular animated character can purchase limited-edition merchandise including thermal bottles, plush toys, and keychains. If you’re craving something sweet, the pop-up shop will have giant cookies, five-piece macaron sets, and Madeleines.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Jacksonville

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Jacksonville

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck does not accept cash and will only take credit/debit card payments.

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