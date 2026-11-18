JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making its way to the Bold City. The pop-up truck will be at the St. Johns Town Center on Saturday, November 21, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The all-pink truck will be located between Altar’d State and Victoria’s Secret.
Fans of the popular animated character can purchase limited-edition merchandise including thermal bottles, plush toys, and keychains. If you’re craving something sweet, the pop-up shop will have giant cookies, five-piece macaron sets, and Madeleines.
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck does not accept cash and will only take credit/debit card payments.
▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews
[ Read more local news from WOKV ]
Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.
©2026 Cox Media Group