Help find missing donkey’s owner in Columbia County

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for the owner of a donkey found near Moore Road.

Found donkey, missing owner

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Can you help?

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding the owner of a donkey.

Anyone with information regarding the possible owner is asked to contact Columbia County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 386-719-2005.

Found Donkey in Columbia County

