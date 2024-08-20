‘Helps to build confidence:’ Teacher vacancies down across Northeast Florida, recent statistics show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Teacher shortages and vacancies are down in Northeast Florida across the board, with Florida Education Association statistics showing vacancies dropping by the hundreds in some districts compared to last year.

According to those statistics, Duval County had 105 teaching vacancies on August 8 of last year, with 380 vacancies reported in St. Johns County.

However, now those openings are down to 64 in Duval County, and just 25 in St. Johns, a massive decrease for the latter of 355 teaching vacancies.

“It just helps to build that confidence base right from the beginning,” explained Wayne King, St. Johns County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources. “Students feel comfortable knowing who their teacher is and kind of starting early those first couple weeks of school.”

King attributed the drop in vacancies to hiring events and improved retention.

However, Andrew Spar, the president of the Florida Education Association, told Action News Jax the vacancy number decreases in Northeast Florida counties may have another explanation.

“I believe they have hundreds of fewer teacher positions they are filling and they are doing so because they have increased class size and there are less course offerings for students,” Spar said.

St. Johns County officials told Action News Jax however they have not changed class sizes or course offerings.

Action News Jax also asked Duval County Public Schools officials about the reasons for the drop in vacant positions, but are still waiting on a response.

